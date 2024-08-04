Lollapalooza to wrap up in Grant Park with headliners Blink-182, Melanie Martinez

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is wrapping up the last day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Headliners for Sunday are Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez.

Throughout the weekend, festival goers have enjoyed summer-like weather, and the heat should stay for Sunday.

Trina Sampson remembers last year when storms nearly washed out the festival. This year, it's hot and humid instead.

"I kind of just bought this because the mesh, I feel like it is very breathable, and it's just really comfortable to wear on a really hot day like this," Sampson said.

The four-day party kicked off with a massive crowd for Chappell Roan on Thursday. The self-declared "Midwest Princess" has exploded on the Billboard charts recently.

Megan Thee Stallion closed out the show on the main stage Thursday night. SZA and the Stray Kids headlined Friday night.

Saturday night The Killers, Future and Metro Boomin hit the stage.

If you're heading downtown for Lollapalooza, city officials are urging people to use public transportation.

Metra is adding trains to accommodate concert goers.

The CTA said customers can rely on the Red and Blue Lines. Yellow Line service will also be extended until 1 a.m. each night.

Various bus routes will connect Metra trains at Union Station and Ogilvie with Grant Park.