Lombard death investigation underway after police respond to 'domestic situation': village

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Lombard said there is a death investigation ongoing, and one person is in custody after a large police response in the west suburb Friday morning.

There was a large police presence in the area of the 500-block of North Clarendon Avenue, as officers responded to a domestic situation, the village said on X just after 6:30 a.m.

The village said just before noon that the scene was clear, and the incident is being considered a death investigation.

SEE ALSO: Cook County judge moved off domestic violence cases after 2 suspects allegedly kill woman, child

One person is in custody, the village said.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are expected to follow.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.