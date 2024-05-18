How to protect yourself from scams when you're hiring movers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick moving tip.

May is National Moving Month, but according to the Better Business Bureau, it's also prime time for scammers to make their move. So, what can you do to avoid a scam?

First, watch out for warning signs. If you're moving within the state, check the Illinois Commerce commission website to make sure the movers are licensed.

If you're moving out-of-state, check licensing information with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Check to see if the company is insured and that a physical address is displayed online.

Experts say to make sure estimates are accurate, get them only after an on-site inspection.

You should also get everything in writing and keep an inventory of your belongings and what they look like with videos and pictures before the move.