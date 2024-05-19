Travel expert highlights summer trip destinations not normally top-of-mind

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The unofficial start to the summer travel season kicks off later this week with Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly 6 million people are expected to head out, whether that's by driving or flying.

Travel expert Colleen Kelly, who hosts Family Travel and Round Trip Nat Geo, joined ABC7 on Sunday morning with a look at destinations that are not normally top-of-mind.

Kelly highlighted some of the features and fun things to do in Galveston, Texas and Detroit, Michigan.

She also gave some advice for dealing with the travel rush during the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer.

