Lower your gas bill with state's new low-income energy assistance program

Some qualifying customers could see credit of up to 83%

Here is a quick gas bill tip.

With the costs of utilities rising over the years, groups like the Illinois Commerce Commission and the consumer watchdog group, Citizens Utility Board, are reminding customers how they can qualify for help on their gas bills.

The ICC says you can now enroll in the state's new low-income discount rate program.

These rates can offer a 5% to 83% monthly bill credit for those who qualify.

More tips to reduce your bill

-Check your insulation,

-Make sure you have energy efficient equipment

-Turn your heat down just a few degrees to make a big difference on your bill.

-Check your hot water heater to make sure it's not set too high.

