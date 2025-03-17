22 detainees claim ICE agents violated the law and a settlement requiring prior warrants and flight risk proof before an arrest.

Lyons father among 22 accusing ICE of arresting them illegally; son records encounter with agents

Abel Orozco, of Lyons, Illinois, is among 22 people who say their ICE arrests were illegal. His son recorded an encounter with immigration agents.

Abel Orozco, of Lyons, Illinois, is among 22 people who say their ICE arrests were illegal. His son recorded an encounter with immigration agents.

Abel Orozco, of Lyons, Illinois, is among 22 people who say their ICE arrests were illegal. His son recorded an encounter with immigration agents.

Abel Orozco, of Lyons, Illinois, is among 22 people who say their ICE arrests were illegal. His son recorded an encounter with immigration agents.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's arrest of a Lyons man two months ago has left his wife bewildered.

Yolanda Orozco spoke with ABC7 through an interpreter.

"Is it a crime to get up early every day and work hard to support your family? I just don't know," Yolanda said.

On Monday, Yolanda's husband, Abel Orozco, is still in custody. He is among 22 who allege ICE got it wrong when they were arrested.

A motion filed last week calls out ICE, contending that agents violated the law and a 2022 settlement which requires prior warrants and proof that an individual is a flight risk before an arrest.

SEE ALSO | ICE touts immigration arrests, others warn of Congress approving $10B 'blank check' for enforcement

"They had people handcuffed, sometimes shackled, pinned in their car while they rushed out to try and get an administrative warrant," said Attorney Mark Fleming.

ABC7 reached out to ICE and the U.S. Department of Justice for comment but did not immediately hear back.

On Jan. 26, the couple's son, Eduardo Orozco, recorded his encounter with ICE at his Lyons home.

As Eduardo approached the vehicle, in which he says he heard his father screaming. He says the car ran over his foot.

READ MORE | U of C students protest ICE detention, possible deportation of Columbia grad, activist

The attorney representing the plaintiffs says there was a warrant for their oldest son, who was not at the home. And even though Abel showed identification with his age, the agents took him to an ICE facility for processing.

Eduardo said his father has lived here for 27 years and built a business. Now, everything they built is in jeopardy, impacting his employees' lives, too.

"They've got bills. They've got medicine. They've got food, the daily expenses, just like everybody else does, and the whole community is being affected by this. We are all human and deserve to be treated as such," Eduardo said.

"We are in the right, and as Eduardo was mentioning, we are humans and we deserve to be OK and to support each other," said Xanat Sobrevilla with Organizing Communities Against Deportation.