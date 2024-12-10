Madison Street renaissance: Positive changes coming to Chicago's West Side

Positive changes are coming to the West Side of Chicago, an area still feeling the effects of Martin Luther King, Jr's assassination aftermath.

Positive changes are coming to the West Side of Chicago, an area still feeling the effects of Martin Luther King, Jr's assassination aftermath.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some positive changes are coming to Chicago's West Side, especially along Madison Street.

It's a street still feeling the effects from the aftermath of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Tuesday, the Leaders Network of Clergy and Community acknowledged what they call a Madison Street renaissance. It's investment that has been slow to come back.

After King's assassination in 1968 and the riots and fires that followed, much of the business corridor was destroyed.

"Traumatic, I remember soldier in green uniforms with rifles, bayonets in trucks going down Madison Street," said the Rev. Marshall Hatch, with Leaders Network.

Hatch was 10 years old. He remembers those times and the time when King actually lived on the West Side to draw attention to the poor housing conditions.

More than 50 years later, there are signs of new things coming along Madison Street.

A credit union is open through a partnership between the Leaders Network and Great Lakes Credit Union.

Also in the works along Madison is a new workforce development center, retail space, an expansion of Malcolm X College and a new wellness center that begins seeing patients in January.

"This vision of Madison renaissance is full circle for us to bring this back to the West Side; it's incredibly gratifying," Hatch said.

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared with the Network free consulting that her new nonprofit is offering to community groups. It's called Chicago Vibrant Neighborhoods Collective.

"The important work to make sure neighborhood organization build capacity, remain strong and are sustainable for the long-term," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot is also witnessing the changes underway.

"It is just unbelievably emotional, inspiring but also tells about the power of focus and intentionality with the right resources can really do," Lightfoot said.

Members of Leaders Network expect more investment to follow as new organizations and businesses create anchors along Madison street.

"In places like Chicago, we can fight back by making sure to create a community where everybody's in, nobody's out, and really keeping the dream of Dr. King alive," Hatch said.

Chicago Vibrant Neighborhoods is also having an event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, at the Garfield Park Fieldhouse, located at 100 North Central Park.