29-year-old woman killed in NW Side stabbing ID'd by medical examiner

A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman killed in a Northwest Side stabbing attack on Saturday has been identified, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Mairunnisa B. Osman, 29, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the medical examiner's office said Monday.

She lived in the same block, where the incident occurred, the medical examiner said.

Her death has been deemed a homicide.

The attack happened at about 11:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2700-block of West Balmoral Avenue in Budlong Woods, according to police.

A man, 35, and a woman, 29, were allegedly arguing when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed her, CPD said.

When police arrived, they found the woman inside a home with a stab wound to her torso. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

The suspect ran off. However, police said he was later placed in custody. Charges are pending.

No other information regarding the case was immediately available.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood