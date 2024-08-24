Considering a personal loan? Make sure to shop around first

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick money managing tip.

With higher costs and persistent inflation, you might be considering a personal loan to keep up with expenses.

But according to financial experts at LendingTree, consumers could save an average of about $1,700 by shopping around for a personal loan.

A recent study showed more than an 8% difference in APRs.

So before taking that loan, make sure to shop around on different websites to see if you can do anything to lower your loan rate to save over time.