WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Considering a personal loan? Make sure to shop around first

ByAnn Pistone and Jason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, August 24, 2024 4:39PM
Considering a personal loan? Make sure to shop around first
Do higher costs have you considering a personal loan? Remember this tip to save several hundred dollars over time.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick money managing tip.

With higher costs and persistent inflation, you might be considering a personal loan to keep up with expenses.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

But according to financial experts at LendingTree, consumers could save an average of about $1,700 by shopping around for a personal loan.

A recent study showed more than an 8% difference in APRs.

So before taking that loan, make sure to shop around on different websites to see if you can do anything to lower your loan rate to save over time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW