'Malcolm in the Middle' is back! Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek to reprise roles

"Malcolm in the Middle" is back! Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek will reprise their iconic sitcom roles for limited run on Disney+!

Malcolm!!! "Malcolm in the Middle," the early-aughts sitcom, is back for a family reunion on our screens in a limited, four-episode run. The show originally premiered on Fox in 2000, paving the way for single-camera format on TV. Over the show's seven seasons, it went on to win seven Emmy Awards, one GRAMMY Award, one Peabody Award and it earned seven Golden Globe nominations.

As far as everyone's favorite dysfunctional family, original cast members Frankie Muniz is returning as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal and Jane Kaczmarek as Lois.

In a promo video, Muniz said, "I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years. Let's find out where Malcolm and his family are now." In the new episodes, Malcolm and his daughter are thrust back into his family's mayhem when his parents expect him to attend their 40th anniversary party.

Cranston also shared his thoughts on returning, "It's been 25 years since we premiered 'Malcolm in the Middle.' I'm so excited... that I may have peed just a little bit."

And of course, Malcolm's mom chimed in, "What I delight that I get to yell at that kid again. We're very very excited about coming back together and seeing what this family has been up to," Kaczmarek said.

Disney Branded Television president, Ayo Davis said viewers can expect "a few surprises that remind us why the show is so timeless." Davis also said, "Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again."

The president for 20th Television, Karey Burke also shared, "When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone's favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn't think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite."

Fans can watch four brand-new episodes of "Malcolm in the Middle" on Disney+ and the premiere date will be announced at a later time.

