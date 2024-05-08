Mama bear attacks truck near her cub on wooded road in Japan

HOKKAIDO, Japan -- New footage shows a frightening attack by a mama bear on two men driving along a wooded road in Japan.

The two men were foraging in the Hokkaido province on April 28 when the bear scrambled out of the woods and headed straight toward their truck, rearing up and swatting the front windshield at least twice.

A wildlife specialist told local media it appeared their vehicle had come between the mother bear and her cub, triggering the attack.

The men were able to drive off unscathed, but their vehicle's windshield was left shattered.

