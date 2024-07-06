Man attempts to sexually assault elderly woman in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is warning about an attempted sexual assault in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

It happened at around 6:58 a.m. on Thursday, the Fourth of July, near Pierce and Central Park.

According to police, an elderly woman was grabbed by an unknown man as she searched for an item in her car.

The man tried to sexually assault the woman and then took off in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 40 years old, wearing a white shirt, 5'10-6" and 160-180 pounds.

