WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man attempts to sexually assault elderly woman in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 6, 2024 5:17PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is warning about an attempted sexual assault in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

It happened at around 6:58 a.m. on Thursday, the Fourth of July, near Pierce and Central Park.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

According to police, an elderly woman was grabbed by an unknown man as she searched for an item in her car.

The man tried to sexually assault the woman and then took off in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 40 years old, wearing a white shirt, 5'10-6" and 160-180 pounds.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW