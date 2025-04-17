Man charged after expensive violin stolen on CTA Blue Line, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has now been charged in a robbery on the CTA Blue Line where an expensive violin was taken, Chicago police said.

The man whose valuable violin was stolen on a CTA train in the Loop on Friday night spoke exclusively with ABC7 this week. He said the violin is worth thousands, but holds far more sentimental value.

Police said the robbery happened on a CTA Blue Line train at 117 W. Lake St. around 9 p.m. Friday.

Timothy Johnson, 39, of Chicago is facing multiple charges in connection to the crime, including felony robbery and three misdemeanor counts of resisting/obsturcting a peace officer, Chicago police said.

The violin stolen in the robbery, valued at $10,000, was inside a black storage case, and has a distinct wood grain finish on the back, police said. It does not have a serial number, since it was custom-made.

Cyrus Spurlock said this wasn't the kind of violin you can buy at a store. It was a handcrafted family heirloom and something he describes as "irreplaceable."

Spurlock, a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, says his violin was handmade by his older brother.

Spurlock spent Friday evening speaking to police, after he said he noticed two men waiting outside the train car he was riding on the CTA Blue Line. He said it happened at the Clark and Lake stop.

Spurlock said that person took away a piece of him he's afraid he may never get back.

Despite charges being filed, it was not yet known if investigators have located the missing violin.

Spurlock said there will be a reward for anyone who can bring information that leads to the violin being returned.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD#JJ-214845.

