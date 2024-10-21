Driver cited after 65-year-old woman hit, killed while trying to cross street on Far South Side: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver has been cited after police say he hit and killed a woman who was trying to cross the street on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened on the city's Far South Side in the Hegewisch neighborhood's 13500-block of South Avenue O just after 3:45 p.m.

A 23-year-old man driving a Chevy struck a 65-year-old woman, who was trying to cross the street, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was cited for distracted driving. CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.