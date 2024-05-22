WATCH LIVE

Man shot on CTA Red Line train near 47th Street station: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 22, 2024 4:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side on Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Fuller Park neighborhood's 200-block of West 47th Street.

A 40-year-old man was on a northbound train when two other people, identified only as male, began struggling with him as they approached the 47th Street stop, police.

Police said someone then discharged a handgun, striking the man in his leg. The Chicago Fire Department transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

