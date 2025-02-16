Man seriously injured in stabbing in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured in a stabbing on the city's West Side early Sunday, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a person stabbed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 500-block of North Central Park Avenue just after midnight.

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

