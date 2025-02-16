24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man seriously injured in stabbing in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 16, 2025 5:43PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured in a stabbing on the city's West Side early Sunday, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a person stabbed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 500-block of North Central Park Avenue just after midnight.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW