Man killed in Lawndale crash, Chicago police say

Saturday, August 24, 2024 11:21AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a West Side crash early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 800-block of South Cicero Avenue just before 4 a.m.

The driver of a silver sedan was heading northbound at a high rate of speed when he collided with a traffic vehicle that was turning, police said.

Police said a passenger in the sedan, a 20-year-old man, suffered severe trauma from the crash. The Chicago Fire Department treated him and transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sedan's driver, identified only as male, suffered minor injuries, police said. He was treated at a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police said citations will be issued and CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

