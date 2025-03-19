Man killed in Mount Prospect crash ID'd, police say

The Mount Prospect Police Department said a crash near Wolf Road and Lowden Lane left at least one person dead on Monday evening.

The Mount Prospect Police Department said a crash near Wolf Road and Lowden Lane left at least one person dead on Monday evening.

The Mount Prospect Police Department said a crash near Wolf Road and Lowden Lane left at least one person dead on Monday evening.

The Mount Prospect Police Department said a crash near Wolf Road and Lowden Lane left at least one person dead on Monday evening.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- The man killed in a north suburban crash on Monday evening has been identified, police said on Tuesday.

Mount Prospect police responded to the crash near Wolf Road and Thayer Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 83-year-old Victor Lebron, of Mount Prospect.

Police said it appears that Lebron was turning his Chrysler SUV left onto Wolf Road from Thayer Street when the driver of a Mercedes Benz sedan hit him.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lebron, unresponsive and not breathing, inside the SUV. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 21-year-old man from Des Plaines, was not hurt.

All lanes of Wolf Road between Feehanville Drive and Central Road were temporarily closed for the investigation.

The Mount Prospect Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team and Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.