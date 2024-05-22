Man reportedly with knife barricaded inside suburb Portillo's, Elmhurst police say

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Policed urged the community to stay away from a suburb Portillo's restaurant after a man was reportedly barricaded with a knife on Wednesday.
The incident started around 6:30 a.m. at the Elmhurst Crossing shopping center at St. Charles and IL Route 83.
A man was inside the closed restaurant reportedly armed with a knife, according to Elmhurst police.
The man was last seen alone inside the building.
Chopper 7 was over the scene that showed a large law enforcement presence at 8 a.m.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood