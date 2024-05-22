Man reportedly with knife barricaded inside suburb Portillo's, Elmhurst police say

Police urged the community to stay away from the Elmhurst Crossing Shopping Center at St. Charles on Wednesday morning.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Policed urged the community to stay away from a suburb Portillo's restaurant after a man was reportedly barricaded with a knife on Wednesday.

The incident started around 6:30 a.m. at the Elmhurst Crossing shopping center at St. Charles and IL Route 83.

A man was inside the closed restaurant reportedly armed with a knife, according to Elmhurst police.

The man was last seen alone inside the building.

Chopper 7 was over the scene that showed a large law enforcement presence at 8 a.m.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

