Man shot, killed outside bar in Glenwood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 23, 2025 1:13PM
GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after being shot during a fight outside a south suburban bar, police said.

The man was found Sunday at about 1:30 a.m. outside the Chug-A-Lug Pub and Grill on Halsted Street, Glenwood police said.

Police said an argument began outside the business as the victim and his group tried to leave.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot and killed. His identity has not been released.

Nobody is in custody.

The Glenwood Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

