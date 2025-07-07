24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Person tried to enter McHenry County Courthouse with gun, police say

Monday, July 7, 2025 11:00PM
Monday, July 7, 2025 11:00PM
A man tried to enter the McHenry County Courthouse in Woodstock with a gun on Monday, police said.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police arrested a person who allegedly tried to get into the McHenry County Courthouse with a gun on Monday.

The incident happened around 3:58 p.m. at the courthouse in Woodstock.

The suspect was stopped by security officers as he attempted to enter the building. He fled and was chased by the officers.

The person was arrested nearby and a weapon was recovered, police said.

No further information was immediately available as McHenry County officials continue to investigate.

