2 killed in crash involving garbage truck in Will County, police say | LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 30, 2025 7:45PM
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A garbage truck was involved in a fatal crash Thursday in the south suburbs, authorities said.

Illinois State Police have confirmed two people were killed.

The crash happened around 11:19 a.m. near Offner Road and Route 45 near Manhattan, Illinois, the Will County sheriff said.

The crash involved a garbage truck and two passenger vehicles, ISP said.

"Two people were extricated from a vehicle and presumed deceased," the sheriff said in a news release.

The coroner was called to the scene, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

