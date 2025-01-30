2 killed in crash involving garbage truck in Will County, police say | LIVE

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A garbage truck was involved in a fatal crash Thursday in the south suburbs, authorities said.

Illinois State Police have confirmed two people were killed.

The crash happened around 11:19 a.m. near Offner Road and Route 45 near Manhattan, Illinois, the Will County sheriff said.

The crash involved a garbage truck and two passenger vehicles, ISP said.

"Two people were extricated from a vehicle and presumed deceased," the sheriff said in a news release.

The coroner was called to the scene, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.