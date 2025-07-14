Family of Manuel Jose Rosales Yajure, 27, of Streamwood has hired attorney

Man who died after found unresponsive at Naperville's Centennial Beach ID'd

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The 27-year-old Streamwood man who died after being found unresponsive at a Naperville pool last week has been identified.

Manuel Jose Rosales Yajure died after being found unresponsive in the water at Centennial Beach early Thursday evening, Naperville police said.

His family has hired an attorney.

Lawyers say video footage shows lifeguards failing to act in a timely manner.

They say Rosales was underwater for nearly 30 minutes before he was eventually found unconscious by police.

"The lifeguards, instead of initiating any type of emergency search, clearing the water, I'm sure following whatever protocol they have, their response was to tell the friends, 'go look in the parking lot,'" lawyer Edward Witas said.

Rosales leaves behind a wife and 8-year-old daughter.

He was a barber in Addison.

Naperville police said officers responded to the beach for a report of a missing person, who was last seen in the pool's deep end, just before 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe the man was in the water with a group of friends, trying to swim to a floating dock in the middle of the deep end.

When the group arrived at the dock, police said, they noticed their friend was no longer with them. They searched the area around them before returning to shore.

Police said lifeguards were eventually notified about the missing man and found him in the water, unresponsive, just after 6 p.m.

The Naperville Fire Department rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no indication of foul play, and they are investigating alongside the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

Centennial Beach was closed Friday and Saturday, but reopened Sunday.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 630-548-1421.

The Naperville Park District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.