Man found guilty in murder of elderly mother in Gold Coast, records show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been found guilty in the murder of his elderly murder on Chicago's North Side, records show.

The murder happened in June 2021 in the 100-block of West Delaware Place, according to Chicago police.

Marc Holliman allegedly admitted to police that he strangled his 81-year-old mother Juanita Holliman.

Holliman was accused of fleeing to Grundy County with his mother's body in the front seat of his car.

Nearly four years after the killing, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and not guilty of concealing a homicidal death.

He will remain in custody. He is due in court on July 22.

