87-year-old woman remembered after death in possible arson at Portage apartments

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Portage residents are remembering an 87-year-old woman who died after possible arson at a northwest Indiana apartment building Tuesday.

Maria Leal is being described as friendly and often surrounded by family.

Some people living at the Swanson Court Apartments in Portage are also figuring out what to do next after the fire early Tuesday morning ravaged through their building.

Police believe it was intentionally set.

One man said he was asleep when he realized the building was on fire.

"I went to the blinds, and you could feel the heat. I saw the fire, and told my girlfriend, 'hurry up and get out.' And, by the time we got out, the fire alarms went off," Jon Lawton said.

The fire department is right next to the apartment building, allowing emergency crews to arrive within just minutes. They immediately rescued a woman from her second-floor balcony.

Firefighters believe the fire started from a ground floor unit, and that's where Leal was found.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

"She was a sweet lady; she was a resident for 10 years now. So, very sweet, out of the way, very nice lady. We're gonna miss her," Property Manager Monica Tatum said.

While first responders were still on scene, they said Leal's daughter arrived, and provided information that her boyfriend had made threats to burn the apartment down earlier in the evening during an argument at a different location.

Police sent out a K-9, which detected the presence of ignitable liquids at the scene.

Residents are struggling to understand the act of violence on their community.

"It's sad; she was a very sweet lady and very kind. Everyone liked her; it's just tragic and mind-blowing," Lawton said.

Portage police later found the suspect driving near the fire scene around 1:30 a.m., and arrested him.

The community is now rallying around each other and Leal's family.

Eight units were damaged by the fire, leaving many displaced for the next several weeks or months.

"They've helped each other, and they were asking how they can help each other. So, it's been amazing, and I see that happening for the next several weeks," Tatum said.

Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Police say the suspect is being held on unrelated charges while the investigation continues. Once they file formal charges for this incident, his name will be released.