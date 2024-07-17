Marist High School hosting Southside Summer Festival this weekend

Marist High School is hosting the Southside Summer Festival this weekend to raise money for student scholarships.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side high school is fundraising to allow some students to stay enrolled.

The end of the "Invest In Kids" Tax Credit program put many families in a bind. It provided state support for students to attend private or parochial schools.

Now, Marist High School is hosting a big party this weekend, to try and raise money for students to stay.

Father Tom Hurley joined ABC7 to talk about Southside Summer Festival, how much they are hoping to raise, what the money will do and the response from students and families when they find out they are getting assistance.

The event takes place Saturday and you must be 21 or older to enter. For more information, visit.marist.net/southside-summer-festival.