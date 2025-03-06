24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Homicide investigation underway after 2 killed in Markham, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 6, 2025 12:13AM
MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after two people were killed earlier this week in the south suburbs.

The victims, a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, died Sunday near 167th and Spaulding in Markham, Illinois State Police said.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Jamari Stigler of Riverdale, Illinois and 27-year-old Diamond Taylor Harvey of Crown Point, Indiana, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

It was not yet known if any arrests have been made in connections to the murders.

No further information about the deaths was immediately available.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the Markham Police Department with the investigation, ISP said.

