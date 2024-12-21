Sedan wanted in Marquette Park hit-and-run crash that killed grandmother, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new photos of a vehicle wanted in a Marquette Park hit-and-run that left a grandmother dead last month.
They believe the driver of a gray or silver four-door sedan hit 54-year-old Tanja Safforld at Western and Marquette before leaving the scene.
The crash happened on Nov. 20 just before 6 p.m.
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # JH515431.
