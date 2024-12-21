24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Sedan wanted in Marquette Park hit-and-run crash that killed grandmother, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 21, 2024 5:18AM
The Chicago Police Department released photos of a sedan wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run at Western and Marquette.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new photos of a vehicle wanted in a Marquette Park hit-and-run that left a grandmother dead last month.

They believe the driver of a gray or silver four-door sedan hit 54-year-old Tanja Safforld at Western and Marquette before leaving the scene.

The crash happened on Nov. 20 just before 6 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # JH515431.

