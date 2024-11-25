24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman killed in SW Side hit-and-run identified; Chicago police searching for driver

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 25, 2024 5:44PM
Chicago police have released an image of a car wanted in a deadly Southwest Side hit-and-run crash Wednesday on South Western Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened Wednesday on the city's Southwest Side at about 5:57 p.m.

Investigators say a gray or black four-door sedan hit a 54-year-old woman who was crossing the street near Western and Marquette.

The driver took off, and the victim died from her injuries.

Tanja Annzionetta Safforld was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner on Monday.

Police released images of the car wanted in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

