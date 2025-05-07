Chicago man shot, critically wounded by off-duty CPD officer during domestic incident charged

A shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer left a person critically wounded in the Roseland neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The person shot and critically wounded by an off-duty Chicago police officer during a domestic incident in the Roseland neighborhood Monday morning has been charged, CPD said Wednesday.

Martese Hudson, 42, of Chicago has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon with a previous conviction; aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon; and domestic battery/physical contact, police said.

CPD said Hudson, who lives in the same block where the incident took place, was arrested at 6 a.m. Monday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police said he committed domestic battery against a 41-year-old woman about three hours earlier in the 10600-block of South La Salle Street.

He also threatened two victims at gunpoint, police said.

Police said the off-duty officer was in the basement of the home where the incident took place when he was alerted to a domestic disturbance and went upstairs.

Police said the off-duty officer got into a confrontation with Hudson, and the officer fired his weapon, wounding Hudson.

Hudson was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Police previously said no other injuries were reported, and two guns were recovered from the scene.

The Investigative Response Team and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating the shooting. The officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

Hudson is due in court Wednesday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.