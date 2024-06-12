WATCH LIVE

Book by author Martinus Evans encourages runners to go at their own pace

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 12:07PM
Martinus Evans, the author of "Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run," talks about his his new book.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seeing "back of the pack" in a new light.

An online community has been inspiring runners worldwide to embrace going at your own pace.

The creator of the Slow AF Run Club has a new book to get everyone moving.

Martinus Evans, the author of "Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run," joined ABC7 to talk about the book.

Evans talked about why he started running and his philosophy for running.

He also offered advice for those who are afraid of taking the first step.

For more information on the book, visit https://slowafrunclub.com/preorder.

