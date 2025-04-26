Marvel's Spider-Man exhibit swings into Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition" will make its Chicago premiere at Griffin Museum of Science and Industry on Thursday, May 22.

This traveling exhibit celebrates the history and legacy of Spider-Man, from his first comic book appearance in 1962 to his modern-day status as one of the world's most recognizable and popular icons.

The immersive exhibit features original artwork by legendary creators, rare comic books and an in depth look at how the "Spider-Verse" leapt from the page to movies, TV and video games - starting with Spider-Man's first appearance in 1962's "Amazing Fantasy #15," up to his most recent depictions in series like Marvel Animation's "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and Marvel's "Spidey and his Amazing Friends."

Visitors can also see film props and costumes, explore cutting-edge interactive installations and take photos with life-size statues of Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man and more.

For more information, visit msichicago.org/spider-man.

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition" runs through Feb. 8, 2026.

Tickets for the exhibit are on sale now at msichicago.org/tickets.

