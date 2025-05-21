Chicago massage therapist charged with sexual abuse of clients in the Loop

Massage therapist Cyril Willemin has been charged sexually abusing "Chicago Sport Massage" clients on West Washington Street in the Loop since 2016.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago massage therapist is being detained after appearing in court on sexual assault and abuse charges, officials said.

Cyril Willemin offered treatments at "Chicago Sport Massage" on West Washington Street in the Loop.

He's charged with abusing at least three women in incidents dating back to 2016.

The women said Willemin touched them in inappropriate areas, and one victim said he forced her to touch him.

Willemin is expected back in court later this month.

No further information about the cases were immediately available.