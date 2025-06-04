13-year-old in custody in shooting near Matteson Community Center: Police

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 13-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old outside the Matteson Community Center, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 4:22 p.m. outside of the community center, according to police.

Police said the male teenagers got into an altercation outside when shots were fired.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen. He went into the community center to ask for help.

He was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Matteson police said they took the 13-year-old alleged shooter into custody after a brief chase.

He was arrested about two hours after the shooting in Richton Park.

Investigators are reviewing potential video surveillance from the community center and witnesses.

The community center was closed on Tuesday as officers investigated. Police said it was expected to reopen on Wednesday.

