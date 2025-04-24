24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested, accused of groping girls in Park Ridge, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 24, 2025 6:50PM
Park Ridge police search for man accused of groping 2 young girls
Police in Park Ridge are looking for a man who has been accused of groping two young girls.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly groping multiple young girls, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

In September, Park Ridge police released footage of a man on a bike.

Police said he grabbed the rear end of multiple girls aged 12 and 14.

Thanks to surveillance footage and tips from the community, police said the suspect was identified as Mattew Cameron, 40 of Niles.

On April 11, Cameron was arrested on four counts of aggravated battery at a rest area in Nebraska, police said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW