Man arrested, accused of groping girls in Park Ridge, police say

Police in Park Ridge are looking for a man who has been accused of groping two young girls.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly groping multiple young girls, police said.

In September, Park Ridge police released footage of a man on a bike.

Police said he grabbed the rear end of multiple girls aged 12 and 14.

Thanks to surveillance footage and tips from the community, police said the suspect was identified as Mattew Cameron, 40 of Niles.

On April 11, Cameron was arrested on four counts of aggravated battery at a rest area in Nebraska, police said.

