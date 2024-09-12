Chicago man charged in at least 2 South Barrington home invasions: police

A home invasion suspect was placed into custody after 2.5-hour police standoff in on Lexington Road, South Barrington police say.

A home invasion suspect was placed into custody after 2.5-hour police standoff in on Lexington Road, South Barrington police say.

A home invasion suspect was placed into custody after 2.5-hour police standoff in on Lexington Road, South Barrington police say.

A home invasion suspect was placed into custody after 2.5-hour police standoff in on Lexington Road, South Barrington police say.

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 35-year-old Chicago man has been charged in at least two home invasions in the north suburbs, South Barrington police said Thursday.

Matthew P. Miller has been charged with home invasion and attempted residential burglary in an incident earlier this week in South Barrington.

South Barrington police said they responded to a call in the Lakes subdivision around 12:45 a.m. Monday near Lexington Road for a report of a home invasion.

Residents told police they found the suspect inside their home. When they confronted him, the suspect tried to jump out of a window.

Although residents tried to stop him by grabbing his shirt, the suspect managed to run away, South Barrington Police Chief Michael Garrison said.

As police started searching for the suspect around 2:28 a.m., they heard glass break in a nearby home. Officers found residents running out of their house after the suspect reportedly ran up to the second floor in an apparent attempt to hide.

Police were already close by and heard the screams, as well. They responded quickly, getting the people and their pets out of the house.

The suspect then yelled out that he had a gun, and barricaded himself inside the house.

Police had little information to go on, and used drones and K-9 units to help as they attempted to get the suspect to surrender. After a two-and-a-half-hour standoff, they were able to take him into custody.

Miller appeared in Cook County court Tuesday, police said.

If convicted of the home invasion charge, he may face six to 30 years in prison. If convicted of the burglary charge, Miller may face a maximum sentence of four to 15 years in prison, police said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.