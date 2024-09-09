Home invasion suspect in custody after 2.5-hour police standoff in South Barrington, police say

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was placed into custody on Monday after barricading inside a home in the north suburbs.

Police responded to a call in the South Barrington Lakes subdivision around 12:45 a.m. near Lexington Road.

Residents told police they found the suspect inside their home. When they confronted him, the suspect tried to jump out of a window.

Although residents tried to stop him by grabbing his shirt, the suspect managed to run away, according to South Barrington Police Chief Michael Garrison.

Around 2:28 a.m. police started searching for the suspect when they heard glass break in a nearby home.

Officers found residents running out of their house after the suspect reportedly ran up to the second floor.

The suspect then yelled out that he had a gun and barricaded himself inside the house.

Northern Illinois Police Alarm System also responded to the scene.

After a 2.5-hour standoff the man was taken into custody.

Police said it was an isolated incident and is still under investigation.

The South Barrington Police Department will seek felony criminal charges.