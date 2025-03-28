'Gone Girl' kidnapper receives 2 life sentences for California home invasions, attempted rapes

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Convicted "Gone Girl" kidnapper Matthew Muller received two new consecutive life sentences Friday for 2009 home invasions and attempted rapes in Santa Clara County in California.

Earlier this year in January, Muller pleaded guilty to committing two home invasions in 2009: one in Palo Alto and one in Mountain View, California. During those home invasions, Muller held captive, interrogated and threatened to rape two women.

"I am today so thankful for the bravery of these women," Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "We marvel at the growing power of forensics, the never-say-die determination of investigators and prosecutors. But this case is about victims who never gave up."

These life sentences will be on top of his existing sentences related to the 2015 kidnapping and rape of Denise Huskins from her Vallejo home she lived in with her boyfriend Aaron Quinn.

That incident attracted international attention after the Vallejo, California Police Department wrongfully called Huskins' story a hoax.

The Netflix documentary series "American Nightmare" chronicles the 2015 kidnapping of Huskins.

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Brian King said with Huskins' support, the police chief of a Monterey County town began corresponding with Muller by letter while he was in prison. Those exchanges ultimately led to Muller confessing to the two South Bay home invasions.

"It's important to recognize that what happened to Denise and to Aaron was awful. It was horrible. But they turned it into a force for good and a force for change," King said.

Muller has also confessed to a previously unreported kidnapping in San Ramon, California in 2015, and is facing charges in Contra Costa County for that crime.

