Mayor Brandon Johnson announces British tech startup expanding to Chicago during his trip to London

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A British tech startup is expanding its operations to Chicago. Mayor Brandon Johnson made the announcement Friday as part of his business development mission to London.

The announcement comes as questions continue to swirl around the timing of the mayor's trip.

At the Quad Communities Development Corporation, Executive Director Rhonda McFarland and her colleagues were cheering the news about London-based Pirkx coming to Chicago.

"We know that acquiring benefits that are valuable to your employees are quite costly and challenging," McFarland said.

Pirkx provides wellness services to small businesses, acting similar to a co-op to keep prices affordable.

During a live stream from London and Chicago, Mayor Johnson praised the company's decision. World Business Chicago, which is paying for the mayor's trip, actually began recruiting Pirkx in 2020 before Johnson took office. The company will make Chicago its U.S. headquarters, eventually bringing up to 50 jobs.

"By providing affordable and accessible services to support health and happiness, that is really truly how we build better and stronger together," Johnson said.

Johnson's trip to London raised eyebrows because it coincides with the Bears game there on Sunday, which he will attend. Johnson snapped at a reporter's question this week about the timing of the trip.

"It's pretty jacked up the way you framed that, it is, it is," Johnson said to the reporter. "It's disrespectful and condescending that the Black man is going to London for a game."

"I think the mayor did fumble badly in being defensive about this trip," Better Government Association President David Greising said. "It's evident from the itinerary that now has been shared with us that this trip was weeks and months in the planning."

But for McFarland and her staff, who work to encourage business development in Bronzeville, Friday's news comes with a bonus for participating in the announcement. Her company has been gifted a free one-year membership with Pirkx.

"Our employees are our number one asset," McFarland said. "They're the most important part of any business. Happy employees make happy customers."

Even if the mayor's trip does not bring other businesses to Chicago in the near future, the marketing efforts are seen as a positive as it raises Chicago's profile on the international stage.