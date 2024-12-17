Mayor Brandon Johnson announces Chicago Board of Education president, 5 more appointments

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to fill seven more seats on the Chicago Board of Education Monday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to fill seven more seats on the Chicago Board of Education Monday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to fill seven more seats on the Chicago Board of Education Monday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to fill seven more seats on the Chicago Board of Education Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson announced a new president for the Chicago Board of Education, along with five more appointments to the board on Monday night.

Johnson appointed Sean Harden as the board's president. The mayor said Harden is a South Side native and the former deputy CEO of Chicago Public Schools.

Johnson's five other appointments Monday include:



Anusha Thotakura, who Johnson says is a former bilingual middle school teacher.



Ed Bannon, who Johnson says has experience in local journalism, economic development and parenting three CPS graduates.



Karen Zaccor, who Johnson says is a retired CPS teacher of 28 years and co-founder of Uplift Community High School.



Norma Rios-Sierra, who Johnson says is an accomplished artist, activist and CPS parent.



Pastor Emma Lozano, who Johnson says is a lifelong advocate for immigrant families and education equity.

Those six appointees will join sitting members Debby Pope, Michilla Blaise, Frank Thomas and Olga Bautista, who Johnson also appointed to the board.

Johnson has now filled 10 of the 11 board seats he is tasked with filling.

Monday is the deadline to fill the 11 appointed seats on the board. ABC7 has reached out to the mayor's office for more information on the 11th seat.

Voters picked the 10 other members in last month's election.

