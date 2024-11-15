Mayor Johnson to attend funeral for Officer Martinez despite claim family doesn't want him there

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez on Monday despite a claim that the family doesn't want him there, the mayor's office told ABC7 Friday.

Officer Martinez died in the line of duty earlier this month during a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, the officer's family does not want the Chicago mayor or Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to attend the funeral.

Governor Pritzker has said he will not attend.

"We always ask family members if they're comfortable with the Governor attending memorial services," a spokesperson for the governor said. "The absolute priority is making sure no additional stress is added to one of the worst days of their lives, and the Governor will always respect the wishes of the family. Governor Pritzker and the First Lady continue to hold Officer Martinez and his family in their thoughts and prayers."

Mayor Johnson's office said, "The Mayor of Chicago will attend all honors funeral services for every Police Officer, Firefighter or EMT who loses their life in the line of duty, and that it is the mayor's honor to support the officers of the entire Chicago Police Department, especially in moments of grief."

Mayor Johnson did not attend the funeral for fallen Officer Luis Huesca earlier this year after his family also had asked him not to attend the services.

A wake visitation service for Officer Martinez will be held Sunday Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 18 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago.

A GoFundMe has been started to collect donations for the Martinez family.

Police said 23-year-old Darion McMillian shot and killed Martinez and the driver of the car McMillian was in before the Harvey man was arrested later that evening.

McMillian faces first-degree murder charges, along with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and more.

Last week, a judge ordered him to remain in custody pending trial.

