Mayor Brandon Johnson no longer attending CPD Officer Enrique Martinez's funeral at family's request

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Saturday he will no longer attend the funeral for fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez at his family's request.

Johnson released statement on Saturday afternoon, saying, "I heard from the family and am honoring their request and will no longer plan to attend the honors funeral services. This has been an emotional two weeks for the loved ones of Officer Martinez, the Chicago Police Department, and the city of Chicago. We all want to do right by Officer Martinez and give his family and the CPD family space to grieve. The focus must remain on Officer Martinez, his loved ones, and the CPD as our city continues to honor his ultimate sacrifice and legacy of service."

Johnson previously said he would attend the funeral for Martinez, who was shot and killed No. 4 while conducting a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside, despite the Fraternal Order of Police saying the officer's family does not want the Chicago mayor or Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker there.

Johnson's change of plans comes after a line of solidarity formed outside 8th Police District to send a clear and blunt message on behalf of Martinez's family late Friday night.

George Barzydlo, a friend of the Martinez family, delivered an impassioned plea during a press conference that night.

"Enrique Martinez's family called me up this evening and said they could not do this," Barzydlo said. "They definitely do not want the mayor at any of the functions for Enrique. Plain and simple to the point."

State Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar, who has spoken with the Martinez family, said she already delivered the family's message in no uncertain terms to both Pritzker and Johnson.

"Immediately without hesitation the governor respected the family's wishes," Guerrero-Cuellar said. "I called the mayor directly, he did not answer. I sent a text message clearly stating what the family's wishes were. Did not hear a response at any point in time. I still have not heard a response."

Pritzker has already said he will not attend.

"We always ask family members if they're comfortable with the Governor attending memorial services," a spokesperson for the governor said. "The absolute priority is making sure no additional stress is added to one of the worst days of their lives, and the Governor will always respect the wishes of the family. Governor Pritzker and the First Lady continue to hold Officer Martinez and his family in their thoughts and prayers."

Before issuing his updated statement Saturday, Johnson's office said Friday afternoon, "The Mayor of Chicago will attend all honors funeral services for every Police Officer, Firefighter or EMT who loses their life in the line of duty, and that it is the mayor's honor to support the officers of the entire Chicago Police Department, especially in moments of grief."

Six months ago, Edith Huesca demanded Johnson not attend the funeral for her son, CPD Officer Luis Huesca. He was gunned down after returning home from work.

"If the mayor truly wants to honor fallen officers, change the policies that put them at risk... until then let this family mourn and honor Officer Martinez in peace," Edith Huesca said.

Johnson did not attend the funeral for Huesca after he had initially planned to do so.

CPD Officer Carlos Yañez, who lost his policing partner in a traffic stop shooting, made his personal plea to the mayor.

"I'm standing here speaking for the Martinez family that this mayor better not show up," Yañez said. "Haven't they gone through enough?"

A wake visitation service for Martinez will be held Sunday Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 18 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago.

A GoFundMe has been started to collect donations for the Martinez family.

Police said 23-year-old Darion McMillian shot and killed Martinez and the driver of the car McMillian was in before the Harvey man was arrested later that evening.

McMillian faces first-degree murder charges, along with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and more.

Last week, a judge ordered him to remain in custody pending trial.

