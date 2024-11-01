Johnson's CPD budget could threaten progress on reforms required under court-ordered consent decree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is promising progress, but his budget for the Chicago Police Department could threaten the progress on police reforms required under the court-ordered consent decree.

"With this budget we set the stage for continued progress for years, years to come," Johnson said.

Bob Boik is the former head of CPD's office of constitutional policing.

"There's no question that reform is not going to be achieved in Chicago without investing in technology, without investing in records management systems, with without investing in new facilities, and without investing in the backbone and personnel that are going to make all those massive changes come to life," Boik said.

But with the mayor's proposed budget cuts to the Office of Constitutional Policing, reform goals could become even more challenging.

Currently, that office has 65 people working in it, but that would be cut to just 28, a 57% decrease. The overall budget would be slashed by 45%.

"I think it's a real shame to see, you know, the office that's really meant to lean in, to train officers to bring a new kinds of police department to the city to see that be the thing that gets cut, rather than other services," said ACLU of Illinois Communications Director Ed Yohnka.

The ACLU, which is part of the consent decree, would prefer to see reductions in citywide tactical units and more focus on community policing.

"Those are the kinds of things that I think we'd want to see, and the problem is, is that we're still going to need a structure in place to help ensure those things are moving forward. That's what this office was intended to do," Yohnka said.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling reiterated his commitment to reform on Thursday.

"Whatever it takes to move compliance forward, we will get that done," Snelling said.

"I believe Superintendent Snelling is committed to reform, but I also believe that we need to invest to make sure that he has the resources he needs to be successful," Boik said.

The police superintendent and his leadership team will still have a chance to make their case during city council budget hearings. But given the cities financial situation, adding personnel could be an uphill battle.