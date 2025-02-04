Mayor Johnson talks deportations, Trump executive orders, Bears stadium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson holding his semi-regular weekly news conference on Tuesday morning.

Johnson took questions on several issues including President Trump's deportation efforts.

He didn't have any new numbers on how many people have been arrested in Chicago.

He also talked about President Donald Trump's series of executive orders.

"His threats are real," Johnson said. "I'm going to continue to stand up for working people in this country. We're going to lead the way in the city of Chicago. So, every single executive order we see it as a threat, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that working people are defended in this city."

The mayor was also asked about efforts to keep the Chicago Bears in the city.

He said talks on a new stadium along the lakefront are ongoing, and that so far no plan has been presented for a possible stadium at the old Michael Reese site.

