New video shows Secret Service agents approach Hamline Elementary School in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video obtained by ABC7 Friday shows U.S. Secret Service agents outside a Chicago elementary school last week, causing a panic among people who thought U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had shown up.

The Secret Service agents can be seen in the video last Friday outside Hamline Elementary School on the city's South Side.

Chicago Public Schools protocols were put in place when the principal mistakenly thought the agents were ICE agents.

The I-Team reported the Secret Service was investigating a threat and responded to a house. They said they were then told the person they wanted to talk to was at Hamline Elementary School, but they did not enter the school, the Secret Service told the I-Team.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez answered questions last week about the false report that ICE agents were at a school.

Martinez defended the district's response to Friday's false ICE report at a school with over 90% Latino students, while an alderperson blamed CPS for spreading unnecessary panic.

The community has been on edge since President Donald Trump announced ICE agents will come to schools. According to the 2025 Illinois Report Card, Hamline Elementary's student population is 92% Latino.

The confusion produced chaos at Hamline. The media descended on the school as CPS officials held a news conference, followed by Chicago Teachers Union. Immigration groups arrived and parents panicked as some took their kids out of school.

CPS officials shared the following statement last week:

"Earlier today, Chicago Public School leaders shared that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents showed up this morning (Friday) at Hamline Elementary School. After our District officials shared public statements, we learned that the agents who visited the school were from the U.S. Secret Service. Our original communication was a result of a misunderstanding, reflective of the fear and concerns in the community amid the new administration's focus on undocumented immigrants. Here's what happened: Two individuals showed up at the school door and presented identification that includes the name Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency that oversees ICE. School officials proceeded to respond to the agents with the understanding that they were from ICE, amid rumors and reports that the agency was in the community. Regardless of which branch of Homeland Security visited this school, officials followed the established protocols to ensure student safety. The agents were not allowed into the school or permitted to speak with staff or students. Hamline administrators also worked with CPS' Law Department and CPS' Office of Safety and Security. The situation was handled with the federal agents leaving the campus without entry. While this was a misunderstanding in terms of the specific branch of DHS, the school's response demonstrates that our system, in partnership with community organizations, is prepared and ready to keep our students and staff safe."