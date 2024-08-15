Mayor Brandon Johnson attempting to force out Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is trying to push out Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, sources told ABC7.

On Thursday, ABC7 heard from both Johnson and Martinez amid what could be a major shakeup at Chicago Public Schools.

Martinez has a five-year contract with two years left. Any changes to his employment would require School Board approval.

A day after information emerged of Mayor Johnson's administration trying to force out the CPS CEO, both men appeared at the opening of the Rainbow PUSH Convention.

While ABC7 has confirmed the effort, which includes a push from the Teacher Union in part due to an apparent unwillingness by Martinez to support high interest loans to pay for teacher raises, Mayor Johnson would not speak to the situation Thursday.

"As you know, I don't discuss personnel issues or personnel matters publicly. I don't find that to be productive," Johnson said.

Ald. Matt O'Shea said Martinez has made improvements for schools in his ward, especially for students with special needs.

"Frankly, I'm shocked," O'Shea said. "The investment that Pedro Martinez has made, he has been collaborative, he has had an open door, he has been responsive those investments. I have personally worked with him on for advocating for this vulnerable population."

The principal of Saucedo Elementary, Virginia Hiltz, said she was also surprised to hear about such efforts to remove Martinez. She is concerned about how changes in leadership could impact her students.

'My concern is the school-based rules that he's brought here, the interventionists, lead coaches... real things making real differences in the education of kids are going to be lost quickly," Hiltz said.

As for Martinez, he addressed attendees at Rainbow PUSH only to review progress at the district with the start of school days away.

"The momentum we are building, it is so strong," Martinez said. "The morale is high. Parents we are ready to welcome you and your children... I know you are probably more ready than your kids, but just know we are ready."