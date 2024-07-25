Chicago Board of Education set to vote on budget; CTU plans to rally against it

A Chicago Board of Education vote on the 2025 fiscal-year CPS budget is scheduled for Thursday and the CTU plans to rally against it.

A Chicago Board of Education vote on the 2025 fiscal-year CPS budget is scheduled for Thursday and the CTU plans to rally against it.

A Chicago Board of Education vote on the 2025 fiscal-year CPS budget is scheduled for Thursday and the CTU plans to rally against it.

A Chicago Board of Education vote on the 2025 fiscal-year CPS budget is scheduled for Thursday and the CTU plans to rally against it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Board of Education vote on the 2025 fiscal-year budget is scheduled for Thursday and the Chicago Teachers Union plans to rally against it.

CPS is proposing to close a $500-million budget gap with central office cuts, restructuring debt and eliminating 300 Chicago Teachers Union positions.

To save the CTU jobs and pay for a new teachers' contract, which includes raises, Mayor Brandon Johnson has proposed a long term high interest loan, according to an internal memo obtained by ABC7.

"As someone who relies on Chicago Public Schools and the first mayor who sends their children to Chicago Public Schools, I'm not going to tolerate cuts for our children," Johnson said.

RELATED: Mayor Johnson proposing loan to avoid CTU cuts, close Chicago Public Schools budget gap: memo

However, the mayor has not answered whether or not a high interest loan is still in play. Meanwhile, CPS says it has no plans to use a loan to balance its budget.

As the school board prepares to vote on the proposed budget at its meeting Thursday, which is being held at Jones College Prep, the CTU plans to rally outside at 9:30 a.m. They said the budget would adversely effect schools, specifically on the South and West sides.