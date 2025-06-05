Military-style armored police vehicles surround McHenry home | Video

McHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large police presence at a home in far northwest suburban McHenry Thursday afternoon.

McHenry police said in an alert just before noon that officers are in the area of Venice Avenue and Court Street, and asked the public to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Police said an isolated incident is ongoing, and there is no danger to the public.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 2 p.m.

Military-style armored police vehicles could be seen surrounding a home, along with apparent SWAT officers with long guns and shields.

The vehicles appeared to be ramming doors on the property, and a drone was visible, as well.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the activity.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.