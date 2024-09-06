Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday at 10:59 p.m. ET

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $800M for Tuesday's drawing after no big winner Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $800 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

NEW YORK -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $800 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

It is now the 7th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The next drawing is on Tuesday.

There were six tickets sold that matched five of the six numbers. They were sold in California, Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire, Texas and Ohio.

The 5/6 ticket in California - worth $2.23 million - was sold at an Arco ampm store in Cathedral City.

The ticket sold in Ohio is worth $2 million because it included the optional Megaplier, which was 2X Friday night.

Friday's winning numbers were: white balls 6, 23, 41, 59, 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

The jackpot has been growing since someone won $552 million in Illinois on June 4.

In the 27 drawings in this jackpot run to date, there have been more than 20.7 million winning tickets sold. These include 57 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won across the country, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.602 billion, August 8, 2023 (one ticket in Florida)

2. $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018 (one ticket in South Carolina)

3. $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023 (one ticket in Maine)

4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (one ticket in Illinois)

5. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

6. $1.050 billion, January 22, 2021 (one ticket in Michigan)

7. $800 million, (current jackpot)

8. $656 million, March 30, 2012, (three tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

9. $648 million, December 17, 2013 (two tickets sold in California, Georgia)

10. $552 million, June 4, 2024 (one ticket in Illinois)

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

10. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com