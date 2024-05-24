WATCH LIVE

Memorial Day weekend travelers pack O'Hare, Midway airports

By Stephanie Wade
Friday, May 24, 2024
Memorial Day weekend travelers in Chicago are packing O'Hare and Midway airports.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People have got their bags and it is bustling at O'Hare Airport Friday morning.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day at both airports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation expecting more than 1.67 million passengers between O'Hare and Midway airports from Thursday to Tuesday for the historically busy Memorial Day holiday. That's an 8.6% increase over last year.

This summer travel season is set to be the busiest in years, airport officials say, and O'Hare and Midway are ready to welcome travelers from all over the globe.

With this high traffic volume, you might consider taking public transit to avoid curbside crowds. You may experience longer than usual wait times at security checkpoints given the influx of travelers.

